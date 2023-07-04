Shivraj Chouhan orders action as viral video of man urinating on tribal labour goes viral

Outrage has been generated by a video showing a man peeing on a labourer in the Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh. Tribal man is being urinated on. He lives in Sidhi and is employed as a labourer.

The six-day-old video has been brought to the attention of the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He demanded that the suspects be charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ‘A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice… I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA.’

According to reports, the labourer is afraid and does not want to file a complaint. The cops only found the six-day-old footage on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Pravesh Shukla has been identified as the accused. In Sidhi, local police have reported him for violating the SC/ST Act, Sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, and other sections.

The opposition leaders in Madhya Pradesh also harshly criticised the video. CM Kamal Nath, a former member of parliament, remarked, ‘There is no place for such a heinous and fallen act in a civilised society.’ Additionally, he stated that Madhya Pradesh’s abuses against tribal people should stop.

Tribal activist and president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Vikrant Bhuria referred to the occurrence as ‘shameful.’