Producer Arrested for Swindling Aspiring Actress of ?27 Lakh

A film producer has been apprehended by the Palarivattom police in Kochi on charges of defrauding a young actress of Rs 27 lakh. M K Shakkeer, a 46-year-old producer from Keezhuparambu, Malappuram district, was taken into custody following allegations that he had promised the actress the lead role in a Tamil film titled ‘Ravanasuran’ but failed to repay the borrowed amount. Initially, everything seemed promising, but after a few days of shooting, Shakkeer informed the actress about financial issues, causing a halt in production.

In an attempt to keep the film on track, the actress, a native of Thrikkakara, reportedly handed over Rs 27 lakh in multiple installments, based on an agreement that the money would be returned within four months. Unfortunately, she was later removed from the film. When she demanded the return of her funds, Shakkeer initially issued four cheques, all of which bounced.

As the shooting never commenced and the contract period elapsed, the actress persistently sought the return of her money. In response, she faced constant threats and was subjected to alleged lewd messages over the phone.