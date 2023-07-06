Assets case: Vigilance Bureau questions Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, a former chief minister of Punjab, appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali on Wednesday in relation to a case involving excessive assets.

The bureau is looking into claims that Channi accumulated assets that were out of proportion to his known source of income.

The vigilance bureau’s detectives had interrogated Channi twice in June and April. After being questioned on Wednesday, Channi spoke to media and criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for spreading ‘false propaganda’ against him.

‘A big false propaganda was unleashed against me that I own Rs 169 crore worth of properties. I want to ask the chief minister that you launched a propaganda against me that I am rich and I have massive assets worth Rs 169 crore.’

‘You have the (vigilance) department and you are in the government and I am challenging that the details of Rs 169 crore worth of properties be published in newspapers,’ he said.

Channi informed the agency that his only real estate holdings are two houses, two offices, and a shop.

He said that the Mann had disparaged him.

According to sources, the bureau is looking into the assets of Channi, his family, and his employees since they have reportedly accumulated wealth that is out of proportion to their recognised sources of income.

Channi has said the vigilance probe is ‘total political’ and denied any misconduct.