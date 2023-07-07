21-year-old Indian-origin student buried alive by her ex-boyfriend in ‘an act of vengeance’

In Southern Australia, a court heard on Thursday that a 21-year-old Indian-origin student named Jasmeen Kaur was kidnapped from her workplace in Adelaide and brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh in an act of vengeance. Kaur had previously reported Singh to the police for stalking. Singh denied the crime initially, claiming that Kaur had taken her own life and he had buried her body. However, he later pleaded guilty after incriminating evidence was found, including CCTV footage of him buying gloves, cable ties, and a shovel before the murder.

Authorities discovered that Kaur was buried alive in a shallow grave more than 400 kilometers away from her workplace. Singh had made superficial cuts to her throat and bound her limbs with cable ties and gaffer tape. Despite her injuries, Kaur was still alive at the time of her burial on March 6, as the wounds to her neck were not fatal. She was found blindfolded and in a state of extreme distress in the Flinders Ranges.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors argued that the murder was an act of revenge and involved an uncommon level of cruelty. They described the terror and suffering Kaur experienced while being buried alive, breathing in and swallowing soil. Kaur’s family, including her mother, were present in court during the sentencing hearing.

It was revealed that Singh wanted to kill Kaur because he was unable to cope with the end of their relationship. The exact timing of when Kaur’s throat was cut and when she was placed in the burial grave remains unknown, but prosecutors assert that it happened while she was still alive and in preparation for her burial.

In court, Singh was informed that he would be sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period to be determined by the court starting the following month. The nature of the crime and the level of violence involved were deemed exceptionally cruel and deserving of severe punishment.