Afghan Taliban say beauty salons offered forbidden services

According to the Taliban, women’s beauty salons were outlawed in Afghanistan because they provided services forbidden by Islam and created financial hardship for grooms’ families during wedding festivities. The answer came only days after the corporation announced that it would give all salons in the country one month to wind down and close shop, causing anxiety among international officials concerned about the impact on female entrepreneurs.

Following edicts restricting Afghan women and girls from education, public venues, and most forms of employment, the verdict marks the latest setback to their rights and freedoms. Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, listed a number of services salons provide in a video clip posted Thursday. He listed them as brow shaping, using other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair, and applying cosmetics, which would interfere with the ablutions required before performing prayers.

Furthermore, the salons put economic strain on grooms’ families, who are obligated by custom to pay for the bride and her close female relatives’ pre-wedding salon visit, he said. The prohibition comes just days after Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada stated that his administration was taking steps to improve women’s life in Afghanistan.