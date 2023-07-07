7000 pilgrims left base for the Amarnath cave shrine

Over 7,000 pilgrims left the base camp early Friday for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, according to officials. In a convoy of 247 cars, the pilgrims departed the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the valley.

According to officials, a convoy of 153 cars carrying 4,600 pilgrims left for Pahalgam, while another convoy of 94 vehicles carrying 2,410 pilgrims was the first to leave for the Baltal base camp at 3.45 a.m. With this, a total of 43,833 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since the yatra began on June 30. According to them, pilgrim footfall at the site has surpassed 84,000.

On July 1, the 62-day yearly pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas began from the twin roads of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal.The yatra is expected to end on August 31. The Integrated command and control centre (ICCC) monitors the entire yatra. To meet the needs of pilgrims, all departments monitor and communicate with their field workers from here.