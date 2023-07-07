BCCI Apex Council Greenlights Indian Team’s Asian Games Inclusion

The BCCI Apex Council has given its approval for the Indian men’s and women’s teams to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. A second-string men’s team will represent India in the competition, commencing on September 28, while a full-strength squad will be selected for the women’s event, starting on September 19.

Historically, cricket has been included in the Asian Games only three times, with the last appearance in Incheon in 2014, when India did not field a team. Notably, this year’s Asian Games coincide with the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India from October 5.

Considering India’s strong cricketing prowess, they are viewed as the favorites to clinch gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Asian Games.

The BCCI stated, “Through effective planning, communication, and coordination, the BCCI aims to navigate these challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding teams in both men’s and women’s categories, in line with the Government of India’s directions.”

In addition to this development, the Apex Council has confirmed that the Impact Player rule will be implemented in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, commencing on October 16.

The Impact Player rule was introduced in the previous season of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but it had to be declared before the toss and used before the 14th over. However, for the upcoming season, teams will be allowed to name four substitutes alongside the playing eleven before the toss. Out of these four substitutes, only one can be utilized as the Impact Player.

According to the guidelines, “Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match, although it is not compulsory.”

The usage of the Impact Player rule received mixed opinions when implemented in the IPL. Former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting expressed concerns about how it diminishes the role of all-rounders in the game. Ponting stated, “It actually almost negates the role of all-rounders in the game now. So unless they’re absolutely world-class and they’re getting picked either as a batsman or as a bowler, not sort of a bits and pieces guy, then I don’t think you’ll see many teams this year actually use the guy that might bat at seven and maybe bowl an over or two. Because you don’t need those guys anymore.”