Brij Bhushan summoned by Delhi court in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh receives summons from Delhi court on allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court, acknowledging ample evidence, sets a court appearance date for July 18, as reported by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal.

In addition, Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, is also summoned by the court.

The chargesheet, filed by the city police on June 15, includes Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Brij Bhushan, who has served as an MP for six terms.

Similarly, Tomar faces charges under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.