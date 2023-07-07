Canada Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinal

Calgary: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the quarterfinals of Canada Open Badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu received a walkover in the second round of women’s singles. She was set to face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan. But, Natsuki Nidaira has withdrawn from the second round encounter. Sindhu will now face Gao Fangjie of China in the quarterfinal.

In the men’s singles second round, Lakshya Sen defeated Brazil’s Ygor Coelho by ’21-15,21-11’. Sen defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the first round. Lakshya Sen will face Julien Carraggi of Belgium in the quarterfinal.

In men’s doubles category, V. G. Panjala and K. P. Garaga will be up against Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan of Indonesia.