Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Gold price is declining after three days. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged and before that it edged higher two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,320, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,389 per 10 gram, down by Rs 16 or 0.03%. The previous close was recorded at Rs 58,401. Silver futures witnessed a downfall of Rs 54 or 0.08% and were retailing at Rs 70,285 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold held steady at $1,911.85 per ounce. The yellow metal was down 0.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,917.70. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.6994 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $901.18. Palladium shed 0.2% to $1,238.87, but headed for a 1% weekly gain.