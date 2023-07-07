Crossbeats launches Apex Regal smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Crossbeats Apex Regal smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available for purchase via the official Crossbeats website and Amazon from July 15. The watch is available in two colours — Black and Gold.

The new smartwatch from Crossbeats features a round dial and a crown button that allows users to switch between apps. The Crossbeats Apex Regal sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness and an always-on feature. The watch supports Bluetooth calling and is available with both a metal mesh strap and a silicon strap.

Also Read: Opening date of Sheikh Zayed Festival announced

Crossbeats Apex Regal Striker Plus smartwatch features over 100 preloaded activities and AI health sensors, which track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and blood pressure. Users can also choose from over 500 watch faces and use custom multi-dial features for the smartwatch. It is powered by a 280mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 30 days of standby time and up to three days of usage with active Bluetooth calling.