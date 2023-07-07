DC announces classes for all programmes from August 16

To ensure consistency between semesters, Delhi University has declared that sessions for all programs would commence on August 16. The coronavirus epidemic disrupted the varsity academic calendar, resulting in a few-day or no-break across colleges. It had also had an impact on semester uniformity, as classes for different years began at different times.

Teachers had also demanded a one-month mandatory sabbatical because “constant working was affecting their mental health,” according to the varsity. The Delhi University (DU) announced on Wednesday that it has altered previous notices to implement a unified academic schedule.

Summer vacation for semesters I and II will begin on April 29 and August 15, respectively, while summer vacation for semesters III and IV will begin on May 30 and end on August 15. Summer break began on May 27 for the V, VI, VII, and VIII semesters, and classes resume on August 16. Teachers have praised the move, claiming that the fragmented semesters were causing problems for both teachers and pupils.