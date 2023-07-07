Eminent illustrator Artist Namboothiri passes away at 98

Namboothiri, one of the country’s most prolific literary illustrators, passed away in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources. He was 98. Namboothiri died at a private hospital in nearby Kottakkal at 12.20 a.m. while receiving treatment for age-related problems, according to his relatives. Namboothiri painted several popular figures for literary journals in the southern state during the course of his several decades-long career.

Namboothiri, a Raja Ravi Varma Award recipient, is well-known for his distinctive line sketches. Namboothiri’s contribution stands noteworthy because he illustrated practically every notable literary work from the 1960s until 2010. Jnanpith Award recipient M T Vasudevan Nair’s famous novel ‘Randamoozham’ was among the notable works for which he created pictures.

His pictures produced an indelible impression on readers of prominent authors such as VKN. Namboothiri, who was born in 1925 in Kerala’s Ponnani, began painting and sculpting as a child, inspired by the statues in a temple near his home.

He was a follower of renowned artist K C S Paniker and was also inspired by prominent painters such as Debi Prasad Roy Chowdhury and S Dhanapal. He attended the Madras School of Fine Arts and studied painting. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer expressed their condolences on his death.