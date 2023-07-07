Former BBC Journalist Captivates Down Syndrome Kids with Her Heartwarming Tales

Shivani Dhillon, a former BBC journalist, has embarked on a remarkable journey as a therapeutic storyteller, touching the lives of children with Down Syndrome. Her daughter, Shreya, who has Down Syndrome, became the inspiration behind Shivani’s storytelling endeavors. Recognizing the importance of preparing Shreya for significant life events, such as menstruation, Shivani began counseling her daughter about periods long before she reached puberty. By introducing Shreya to the concept through stories, Shivani aimed to prevent the confusion and anxiety that can arise for both children and parents during such milestones.

Despite Shivani’s efforts, when Shreya experienced her first period, she shed silent tears, seemingly understanding that everything had changed. Shivani handled the situation with care, pointing to the blood and calmly explaining that it was exactly what she had been preparing Shreya for. This incident highlighted the power of storytelling in bridging gaps of understanding and providing emotional support to children with special needs.

Shivani’s own life took a significant turn when her daughter was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Alongside Shreya, Shivani also had an older son, Aviraj, who faced severe health challenges. With the desire for a stronger support system, Shivani made the decision to move back to India from England, seeking the comfort of family and friends in Chandigarh. However, she soon realized the lack of resources and awareness surrounding Down Syndrome in her hometown. Determined to make a difference, she took matters into her own hands.

To connect with other parents facing similar challenges, Shivani printed leaflets about Down Syndrome in Hindi, Punjabi, and English, distributing them in government hospitals and departments where parents of children with Down Syndrome might visit. This initiative eventually led to the creation of the Down Syndrome Support Group India, a Facebook page that has grown to include over 2500 parents from across the country. Through this platform, Shivani provided a space for parents to share experiences, seek advice, and support one another.

Shivani’s storytelling journey truly gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. With children confined to their homes and therapies disrupted, she turned to storytelling as a way to engage and uplift children with special needs. Through online sessions, Shivani captivated her young audience, allowing parents to take much-needed breaks while their children listened attentively to her stories. The impact was profound, as children found comfort and familiarity in the narrative world created by Shivani.

The stories Shivani tells are not merely entertainment; they serve multiple purposes. They encompass speech therapy, incorporating animal sounds for children to mimic. They involve movement therapy, as Shivani uses her gestures and expressions to create visual images for the children to imitate. Additionally, the stories promote logical thinking, presenting children with puzzles and challenges to solve. For children with severe social anxiety, Shivani’s storytelling sessions provide a safe and comfortable environment to engage with others.

Shivani’s stories tackle complex subjects, including grief and sexual awakening. She weaves narratives that help children process their emotions and navigate difficult life experiences. For instance, when a young boy attending Shivani’s sessions faced the loss of a beloved uncle, she crafted a story about a sea dragon and a boy, illustrating the process of finding new friendships and embracing life despite the pain of loss. Shivani fearlessly addresses topics related to sexuality, using explicit language and graphic descriptions to ensure clarity and understanding for neuro-divergent children. By directly naming body parts, she aims to equip children with the language necessary to communicate any potential instances of abuse.

While Shivani acknowledges the challenges of capturing the attention of neuro-divergent children who may resist listening, she perseveres with patience and a belief in the power of her storytelling. She encourages parents to step back and allow the stories to work their magic, even if it takes a few sessions for the children to fully engage. Over time, she has witnessed the impact of her stories, as children begin to repeat her words and imitate her actions, demonstrating their absorption of the narratives and their effects.

Shivani’s dedication to storytelling and her commitment to providing support for children with special needs have made a profound difference in the lives of many families. Her ability to connect, educate, and empower through stories showcases the transformative power of storytelling and serves as a testament to the remarkable impact one individual can have in the lives of others.