Govt called all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon session

According to official sources, the government has scheduled the annual all-party meeting for July 19 ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon session. The session, which begins on July 20, is expected to be contentious, with the opposition targeting the administration over a variety of topics, including ethnic tensions in Manipur and a recent train tragedy in Odisha.

The government normally calls an all-party meeting on the eve of the start of each session. The BJP and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which it leads, are also anticipated to meet before the session to finalize their plan for dealing with the opposition and scoring political points ahead of certain critical state assembly elections. According to BJP insiders, the party is attempting to bring more parties into the NDA to challenge opposition parties, roughly 15 of which recently convened in Patna to cement unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

While the Congress and other regional parties have been in negotiations to form a coalition to take on the BJP, the ruling coalition is also striving to strengthen its ranks in preparation for the fight. The BJP has won over a large portion of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, as well as several leaders of smaller parties, from Bihar’s government alliance. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha are among them.