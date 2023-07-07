ICC World Cup 2023: Team India’s updated fixture list

New Delhi: The schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup was unveiled by the International Cricket Council. The tournament will kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19. The opening and final matches will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Additionally, matches will take place in 9 other venues: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host practice games alongside Hyderabad.

Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will also host the much-awaited match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15. Sri Lanka will face hosts India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. India will take on Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 group stage match in Bengaluru on November 11.

India’s updated ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures list –

India vs Australia, October 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, November 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, November 11, Bengaluru