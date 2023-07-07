India win gold medal at World Youth Championships

On Thursday, India’s under-18 compound archers overcame their opponents from the United States to win gold at the World Youth Championships in Ireland. Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami, and Ekta Rani rallied from behind to defeat Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola, and Leann Drake 214-212.

India won its second gold medal in the competition. Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event on Wednesday. Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma of India also won bronze in the cadet mixed compound event, defeating Mex