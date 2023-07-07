Kanhaiya Kumar appointed to lead AICC in-charge of NSUI

Kanhaiya Kumar, a former leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, was nominated by the Congress on Thursday to lead the AICC’s NSUI, its student branch.

Neeraj Kundan is the president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

According to a statement released by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organization, Kanhaiya Kumar has been named the AICC’s in-charge of NSUI with immediate effect by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kundan expressed his appreciation for Kumar’s appointment in a tweet, writing, “We look forward to your (Kumar’s) leadership and dedication in furthering the cause of students across the nation.”

Kumar had walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kumar, a former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, joined the Congress in September 2021 in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at the party’s headquarters in the national capital.

He rose to fame as the president of the JNU Students’ Union.