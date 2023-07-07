Kanwar Mela 2023: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run special trains for devotees attending Kanwar Mela in Haridwar. The national transporter also extended the journey of several trains, increased the number of coaches and provides additional stops to trains.

Extension of trains up to Haridwar:-

Train number 04465/04466 Delhi-Shamli-Delhi DEMU

Train number 04403/04404 Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi DEMU.

Both of these trains will complete its journey upto Haridwar.

04465/04466 Delhi-Shamli-Delhi DEMU: The train will halt at 6 stations- Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tapri, Roorkee, and Jwalapur railway stations. The train will depart from Delhi at 20:00 hrs and will reach the destination at 01:55 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave Haridwar at 02:40 hrs and arrive in the national capital at 10:10 hrs.

04403/04404 Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi DEMU: The train will halt at 3 railway stations – Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Jwalapur. It will depart from Delhi at 16:25 hrs and will reach Haridwar at 22:50 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave for Delhi at 02:00 hrs and reach the destination at 08:45 hrs.

Laksar-Moradabad-Laksar Mela Special Train:-

The train will depart from Laksar at 07:15 hrs and will reach Moradabad at 04:15 hrs. On the return journey, the train will leave Moradabad at 15:15 hrs and arrive in Laksar at 12:00 hrs. During its journey, the train will halt at 7 stations – Balabali, Muzzampur Nryn, Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Siohara, and Kanth.

Additional Stoppages:

The railways has provided an additional stoppage of 2 minutes for following trains. These are:

14113 Subedarganj-Dehradun Express

14309 Ujjain-Dehradun Express

14317 Indore-Dehradun Express

19565 Okha-Dehradun Express

22659 Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Superfast Express

14610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Rishikesh Hemkunt Express

14888 Barmer-Rishikesh Express

04303 Bareilly-Delhi Special

14114 Dehradun-Subedarganj Express

14310 Dehradun-Ujjain Express

14318 Dehradun-Indore Express

19566 Dehradun-Okha Express

22600 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Superfast Express

14609 Rishikesh-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Express

14887 Rishikesh-Barmer Express

04304 Delhi-Bareilly Special