Kerala HC Provides Police Protection to Lesbian Pair in Malappuram

The Kerala High Court has intervened in the case of a lesbian couple from Malappuram and has granted them police protection. Sumayya Sherin and Afeefa C S, the couple from Kondotty, filed a complaint stating that they were facing threats from their relatives. The court issued an interim order directing the police to provide protection to Afeefa and Sumayya, specifically from Afeefa’s parents and those who are attempting to separate them forcibly.

In their plea, the couple revealed that Sumayya was detained by her parents, while Afeefa was subjected to conversion therapy against her will at a hospital in Kozhikode. Last month, the High Court had closed a habeas corpus petition filed by Sumayya for Afeefa’s release after Afeefa expressed her desire to go with her parents, although confirming her relationship with Sumayya.

However, the couple now argues that during Afeefa’s previous interaction with the High Court, she was heavily drugged and unable to express the truth about the situation. They fear that Afeefa’s parents and their associates will attempt to forcefully separate them once again. Therefore, they approached the High Court seeking police protection.

The couple initially eloped on January 27 but their parents reported the matter to the police. Following a magistrate court’s decision, the couple was allowed to live together. However, Afeefa was forcibly taken back to her parents’ house despite the magistrate’s order. In response, Sumayya filed a habeas corpus petition, expressing concerns that Afeefa’s parents would subject her to conversion therapy. Afeefa’s parents had admitted her to a hospital, claiming it was for mental health treatment.

When Afeefa informed the court about her relationship with Sumayya but expressed her desire to return home with her parents, the habeas corpus petition was closed. Subsequently, with the assistance of the police and women’s protection cell, the couple managed to reunite. The High Court’s order for police protection will ensure their safety, and the case will be heard again on July 21.