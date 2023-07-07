Kia unveils 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Details

Mumbai: Kia Motors unveiled its 2023 Seltos Facelift. The bookings for the compact SUV in India will begin on July 14. The 2023 Seltos facelift will be offered in three trims: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line.

The new Seltos is equipped with the most advanced Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The new Seltos boasts an impressive 32 safety features. These include standard 6 airbags and 3 Point Seat Belts across all variants. The vehicle also incorporates 11 Active Safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), BAS (Brake force Assist System), All Wheel Disc Brakes, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), among others.

Also Read: Crossbeats launches Apex Regal smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

The vehicle features a large Dual Screen panoramic display with a 10.24-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation System, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a new Full Digital Cluster with a 10.25-inch Color LCD MID display. Other features include Smart 8-inch Heads Up Display, Ventilated Seats with 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat, Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection, and a 360 Degree Camera with Blind View monitor in the cluster.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is equipped with Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol Engine, delivering 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7 DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission). Additionally, customers can opt for the Smartstream G1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine or the 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel Engine. With 5 transmission options available, including MT (Manual Transmission), iMT, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 6AT (Automatic Transmission), and 7DCT.