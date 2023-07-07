Last known pair of Rembrandt protraits auctioned for USD 14 million

The last known pair of Rembrandt portraits in a private collection were auctioned at Christie’s in London on Thursday, fetching over GBP 11 million (USD 14 million). These portraits were first auctioned nearly 200 years ago at the same auction house.

The paintings are believed to date back to 1635, and it was anticipated that they would sell for a price between GBP 5 million and GBP 8 million. They were part of Christie’s ‘Old Masters’ sale.

However, the final price surpassed expectations, reaching GBP 11,235,000, as stated by Christie’s.

The paintings, measuring 20 centimeters in height and depicting an elderly plumber named Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen Carels, are oval-shaped and painted in an intimate style uncommon for Rembrandt. The couple were friends of the artist’s family and hailed from Leiden, Rembrandt’s hometown in the Netherlands.

Henry Pettifer, the international deputy chairman of Old Master Paintings at Christie’s, expressed his astonishment upon first encountering the portraits in Amsterdam. He remarked that they had never been properly researched or addressed in Rembrandt literature over the past two centuries.

The paintings were initially purchased by ancestors of the current owners at a Christie’s auction in 1824, where they were listed as Rembrandts. They have remained in the same collection ever since.

Pettifer explained that the paintings had been quietly enjoyed by the owner’s family for two centuries. It was only recently that “forensic” work began to verify their authenticity as genuine Rembrandts, involving scientific analysis conducted by art experts from Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

These portraits are the smallest known works by the 17th-century Dutch master, who was more renowned for his larger-scale commissions from wealthy families.