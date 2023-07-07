Monsoon in Kerala; Normal life continues to be disrupted in many parts

Even though the intensity of the southwest monsoon has decreased on Friday, normal life in many regions of Kerala remains disturbed, with thousands displaced. Today, educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod stay closed.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) announced the opening of additional aid camps in the state. “There were 112 camps with over 6,500 people across the state yesterday.” The number of aid camps has already climbed to 186. “The total number of people has yet to be determined,” SDMA officials added.

According to the most recent estimates, 41 dwellings were completely destroyed and 818 were partially destroyed across the state. Schools and colleges in three taluks of Alappuzha district have also been closed: Chengannur, Karthikappalli, and Kuttanad. The red alert has been lifted for the time being, but the yellow alert remains in effect in the state’s five northernmost districts.

A red signal signifies severe to extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, whilst an orange alert suggests very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm.