Number of active covid cases in the country increased to 1455

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has recorded 45 new coronavirus infections, with active cases increasing marginally to 1,455 from 1,452. The death toll has risen to 5,31,912, with one death reported each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,94,494). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,127, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.