Overall coal production touch 222 million tone in India

New Delhi: Overall coal production in the country surged by 8.40% in the first quarter of this financial year. The cumulative coal production has witnessed a significant increase, reaching over 222 million tone. It was at 205 million tonne during the same period last year.

Coal dispatch reached 239 million tonne in the first quarter of this financial year. It was at 224 million tone during the same period last year.

Coal India Limited produced 175.35 million tonne of coal in this fiscal. It was at 159.63 million tonne during the previous year’s corresponding period. This witnessed a surge of 9.85%. Captive mines and other coal producers also witnessed a growth of 4.74%, reaching 30.48 million tonne in FY 2023-24, compared to 29.10 million tonne in FY 2022-23.

As of June 30, 2023, the total coal stock reached 107.15 million tonne (provisional). It was at 77.86 million tonne on June 30, 2022.