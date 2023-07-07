Pair of teens apprehended with 31.04 gm MDMA in their possession

In a late-night operation conducted by a team led by Vellamunda sub-inspector T Rajeev Kumar, two individuals from Tharuvana, Valiyaparambath Abdul Salam (33) and Kaniyampatta Kadukkanveettil K M Shanir (30), were arrested for the unlawful possession of 31.04 gm of MDMA.

The arrests took place during a vehicle check when the police intercepted their vehicle at the Canara Bank ATM premises in Tharuvana. The suspects were promptly taken into custody, bringing the operation to a successful conclusion.