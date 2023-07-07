PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 7 600 cr

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for ten projects totaling Rs 7,600 crore.This is Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state, where Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the year, since being elected Prime Minister for the second time in 2019.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh hope Modi’s visit will excite party workers as the state prepares for elections. After 15 years in office, the party lost the Chhattisgarh assembly elections in 2018. An official stated on Thursday that the prime minister’s event will begin at 10.45 a.m. at the Science College grounds here.

The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and lay foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi -Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD, he said.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation in Korba built at a cost of more than Rs 130 crore, according to an official.