Project K’s title and trailer to release on July 20

At the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, as well as cinema veteran Kamal Haasan, will provide an exclusive look into the world of their next sci-fi film “Project K.” According to a press release, the Nag Ashwin-directed picture would be the first Indian film to launch at SDCC.

Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances at the Comic-Con, which will take place from 20 to 23, giving spectators a glimpse into India’s colourful culture and the awe-inspiring world of science fiction. On the first day of SDCC, Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika, and Ashwin will reveal the film’s title, trailer, and release date. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani also star in the multilingual sci-fi film.

“India is the birthplace of some of the greatest legends and superheroes ever created. We believe that our film is an attempt to bring this out and share it with the rest of the world. And Comic Con provides us with the ideal platform to share our narrative with a global audience,” Ashwin said in a statement.

Producer Aswani Dutt expressed pride in representing India on a worldwide stage such as SDCC.