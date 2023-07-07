Retail inflation may remain stable at 4.26% in June: Barclays

Mumbai: British brokerage Barclays said that retail inflation India may remain stable in June. As per the agency, retail inflation is likely to have remained flat at 4.26% in June compared to May, despite rising vegetable prices and steady fuel prices. The food and fuel baskets constitute almost 60% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

According to Barclays, RBI’s preferred core inflation is expected to remain flat at 5.17% in June compared to 5.15% in May.

Also Read: Overall coal production touch 222 million tone in India

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.