Retail inflation may remain stable at 4.26% in June: Barclays

Jul 7, 2023, 06:41 pm IST

Mumbai: British brokerage Barclays said that retail inflation India may remain stable in June. As per the agency, retail inflation is likely to have remained flat at 4.26% in June compared to May, despite rising  vegetable prices and steady fuel prices. The food and fuel baskets constitute almost 60% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

According to Barclays, RBI’s preferred core inflation is expected to remain flat at 5.17% in June compared to 5.15% in May.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)  is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index  (CPI) is a  price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay  in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India  is made after reviewing the CPI.

