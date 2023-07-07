Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on July 7. As per market experts, the heavy selling across the sectors weighed upon the equity indices. BSE Sensex closed at 65,280.45, down by 505.19 points or 0.77%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,331.80, lower by 165.50 points or 0.85% .

About 1457 shares advanced, 1912 shares declined, and 118 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Titan Company, M&M, SBI and TCS. The top losers in the market were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank and Britannia Industries.

Except Auto and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended lower with FMCG, Power, Realty down 1% each. The BSE midcap index shed 0.8% and the smallcap index fell 0.28%.