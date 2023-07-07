Supreme Court dismisses plea for safeguarding complainants and witnesses in workplace sexual harassment cases

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declined to address a plea requesting measures to safeguard complainants and witnesses involved in workplace sexual harassment cases from retaliation by the accused individuals or organizations.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha highlighted that a similar prayer had been dismissed by the court in 2020, emphasizing the need for the petitioner to provide specific examples to support her case. The bench stated, “Let the grievance be looked at an appropriate level,” and encouraged the petitioner to approach the authorities with a representation to address the issue.

The plea was filed by legal professional Sunita Thawani, seeking directions for the protection of witnesses and complainants in workplace sexual harassment cases.