The Hong Kong police arrests five people for allegedly supporting overseas activists

As part of the government’s widening crackdown on pro-democracy dissidents, the Hong Kong police have arrested five individuals for allegedly supporting overseas activists who supposedly posed a threat to national security. The most recent arrest occurred on Thursday, following the detention of four others the day before, who were suspected of having links to pro-democracy activists based abroad.

According to a statement from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police, the four men arrested on Wednesday are accused of receiving funds from operating companies, social platforms, and mobile applications to support individuals who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security.

The police conducted searches at the homes and offices of the detainees, seizing related documents and electronic communication devices. The four men are currently being detained for further investigation, and the police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests related to the case. However, the names of the detainees were not disclosed by the police.

It is unclear at this time if these arrests are connected to the eight arrest warrants issued earlier in the week for prominent foreign-based dissidents. However, local media reports, citing unnamed sources, have linked the arrested men to an online platform called “Punish Mee,” which allegedly provides financial aid to the wanted overseas activists.

The arrests on Wednesday were made on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and acts with seditious intent, with the police stating that the individuals were suspected of violating the National Security Law. This law was imposed on Hong Kong by China, a year after pro-democracy protests erupted across the city.

The police further alleged that the four men were involved in repeatedly publishing posts on social media with seditious intent, including content that incited hatred towards the Central Authorities (China) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, while advocating for Hong Kong independence.

On Thursday, the police arrested a 24-year-old man at the city’s airport, stating that he was suspected of having connections with the group of individuals arrested the previous day.

The recent detainees have not been identified by the Hong Kong police, but according to local media reports, the 24-year-old man is Chu Yan-ho, a former member of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto. Reports also indicate that the other four arrested individuals were also former Demosisto members. One of the witnesses observed Ivan Lam, the former chairperson of Demosisto, among the four people arrested on Wednesday.

These arrests followed the issuance of arrest warrants for eight overseas-based activists, including Nathan Law, a British-based activist and co-founder of Demosisto. The arrest warrants, which were in line with the national security law, prompted criticism from Western governments. However, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced on Tuesday that the eight Hong Kong activists, located in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, would be “pursued for life.”