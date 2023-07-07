Three coaches of Falaknuma Express catches fire

At 11:30 a.m. today, three carriages of the Falaknuma Express, a train that operates from Howrah to Secunderabad, caught fire near Pagadipali near Nalgonda in Telangana.

There have been no casualties, and all passengers have been deboarded.S4, S5, and S6 were the coaches that caught fire. The fire has entirely destroyed two train coaches.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined by railway officials. The train has been halted, and alternate transportation arrangements for passengers to Secunderabad are being made.