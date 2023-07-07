Three persons arrested in connection with communal dispute in Uttarakhand

Police have lodged two different charges and arrested three people in connection with a four-day-long communal dispute in Dehradun’s Vikas Nagar neighbourhood, as well as a dispute over law and order and female molestation.

On Thursday, police held flag marches in Herbertpur, Dhakrani, Bhimawala, Jiwangarh, and Nawabgarh, as well as Vikasnagar, which is 40 kilometres from Dehradun. In light of the dangerous circumstances, an appropriate police force has been deployed for security in the Vikas Nagar neighbourhood.

Dalip Singh Kunwar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, personally visited the Vikasnagar neighbourhood to assess the law and order situation. At the same time, a severe warning has been issued to those who upset law and order and communal harmony, stating that no person or community in the region would be allowed to disturb communal peace under any circumstances. “Those who disrupt law and order will face severe consequences.” “Every incident is fully reported by the police, and every incident is videotaped on a regular basis,” DIG Kunwar cautioned.