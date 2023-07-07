Twitter considers legal action against Meta over Threads, according to report.

Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta’s Threads App Over Intellectual Property Infringement

Twitter has issued a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, through attorney Alex Spiro, warning of potential legal action against Meta’s new text-based app called Threads. The letter accuses Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property by employing former Twitter employees to develop a “copycat” app.

Despite the legal dispute, Threads has gained immense popularity since its launch, accumulating tens of millions of sign-ups. Developed by Meta’s Instagram team, the app arrives at a time when users are seeking alternatives to Twitter, aiming to escape Elon Musk’s controversial oversight after his acquisition of the platform for $44 billion last year.

In response to Spiro’s allegations, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated that no former Twitter employee is part of the Threads engineering team. However, Spiro’s letter emphasized Twitter’s intent to enforce its intellectual property rights, including the possibility of seeking civil remedies and injunctive relief. The letter serves as a formal notice to Meta to preserve relevant documents for potential litigation.

When approached for further comments, Twitter responded with a poop emoji, their automated response to reporters. While Musk hasn’t directly addressed the legal action, he has replied to sarcastic comments regarding Threads’ launch, further fueling the conversation. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has yet to publicly comment on the letter but seemingly hinted at it in a tweet asserting the unique value of the Twitter community.

Analysts speculate that Threads could pose a significant challenge for Twitter, considering the excitement surrounding its launch and impressive download numbers thus far. However, Meta’s history of launching standalone apps that were later discontinued raises skepticism about the app’s long-term success.

Apart from the legal concerns, Meta’s new app has also raised questions about data privacy. Although available in over 100 countries, Threads notably excludes the European Union due to strict data privacy regulations. Time will reveal the ultimate fate of Threads as it continues its journey in the early stages of development.