US presidential advisory panel to recapture unused green cards

The advisory commission of the US President has recommended the recapture of more than 200,000 unused green cards in family and employment categories dating back to 1992. This decision could have significant benefits for thousands of Indian Americans who have been waiting for their Green card.

Ajay Bhutoria, an Indian-American entrepreneur and member of the advisory commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, explained that the aim of the recommendation, titled “Recapture Unused Green Cards and Prevent Future Green Card Waste,” is to address bureaucratic delays in the Green Card application process and provide relief to individuals stuck in backlogs.

A Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence of their permanent residency in the United States.

The recapture of over 200,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 means that a portion of these cards will be processed every fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 140,000 set by the advisory commission on Asian Americans.

The commission has approved the recommendation to recapture all unused green cards in family and employment categories since 1992.

The US Congress authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to issue a specific number of family-based and employment-based immigrant visas annually. However, bureaucratic delays have resulted in under-utilization of available Green cards.

To address this issue, Ajay Bhutoria proposed two key solutions. Firstly, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State should recapture unused green cards for family and employment categories from 1992 through 2025. This includes recapturing more than 230,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 and processing a portion of them each fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 140,000 for the employment-based category.

Secondly, the State Department, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, should adopt a new policy ensuring that all green cards, up to the annual limit, remain available for eligible immigrants even if the relevant paperwork cannot be processed in that fiscal year.

Bhutoria emphasized that the unused green cards represent missed opportunities for the country and contribute to worsening backlogs, particularly impacting Indian-American, Filipino-American, and Chinese-American families.