Wayanad history-sheeter faces one-year deportation under KAAPA

Wayanad History-Sheeter Faces Year-Long Deportation Under KAAPA

Deputy Inspector General – North zone (Kannur Range) Putta Vimaladitya has issued deportation orders to Aalakkal Veettil Rafeeq, a 39-year-old resident of Mananthavady in Wayanad district. The orders were made under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), and Rafeeq is prohibited from entering Wayanad for a period of one year, effective until July 6, 2024.

Rafeeq, a seasoned criminal involved in numerous drug peddling and chain snatching cases over the years, has been served with the deportation order. The decision was based on a report submitted by Circle Inspector Abdul Karim of Mananthavady police circle, as Rafeeq’s residence falls within their jurisdiction.

Additionally, during the duration of the punishment, Rafeeq is required to inform the local police stations wherever he resides.