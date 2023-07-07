Woman buried alive under debris in a mudslide

A 45-year-old mother was buried alive by rubble, while her daughter was rescued by neighbours after being injured in a mudslide at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village in Bantwal district on Friday.

Zareena is the name of the slain woman, and Shafa is the name of her rescued daughter. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Friday when mud slipped and collapsed on Zareena’s residence. In a rescue operation, villagers, fire personnel, and local police managed to pull Shafa from under the wreckage, however Zareena was buried alive.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Bantwal tahsildar S B Kudalagi visited the scene and assured the family of government assistance. This is Dakshina Kannada’s fourth rain-related death. Earlier on Thursday, a labour named Narayana washed away while crossing a footbridge, and another Moodbidri teenager was also washed away. Narayana’s body has yet to be found. On Tuesday, a painter from Ullal was also washed away in a stream, while another youth from Surathkal was electrocuted.