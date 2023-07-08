Ban on more than 100 gambling/gaming and loan lending apps

Bihar police have petitioned the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to prohibit the use of more than 100 gambling/gaming and loan lending applications that are reportedly involved in money laundering and represent a threat to the country’s financial security. Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of EOU (Bihar police), to on Saturday that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police recently approached MeitY, pushing it to prohibit more than 100 such apps.

The judgement was made after it was confirmed that these apps violate Section 69 of the Information Technology (IT) Act because they include materials that are detrimental to India’s sovereignty and integrity. “Several complaints of extortion and harassment had been received from people who had borrowed very small amounts through such loan lending apps,” Khan said.

Section 69A of the IT Act authorises the government to restrict access to any online content in order to preserve the interests of the nation’s sovereignty and integrity, state security, friendly relations with foreign nations, and public order. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has already issued an advisory stating that, because betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements for these betting platforms and their surrogates are also illegal under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995, and the IT Rules, 2021.