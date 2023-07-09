Portronics new wireless soundbar in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: leading digital and portable consumer electronics brand, Portronics has launched a new wireless soundbar in the markets. The Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar is available in the market at a discounted price point of Rs 5,999 (MRP 12,499) backed with a 12-month warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline stores.

The Pure Sound Pro X1 features dynamic front-facing stereo speakers that deliver 3D audio. It is offered is offered along with a 5.25-inch subwoofer. It can deliver 100 watts of audio power.

Also Read: Skoda launches Kushaq Matte Edition in India: Price, features

The soundbar can be connected to TV, smartphone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth, Optical, and Aux inputs. An IR Remote control is also offered along with the Pure Sound Pro X1. The Pro X1 offers three preset equalizer modes for Movies, Music, and News.