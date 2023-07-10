India’s Priyansh clinches under-21 world champion title in compound archery

Dublin: In archery, India’s Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery. The Indian player defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia by ‘147-141’ men’s U-21 individual final at the World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland.

Earlier, India’s Aditi Swami had bagged women’s Under-18 title by defeating Leann Drake of the USA by ‘ 142-136’. Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India have won 9 medals including 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze in the event.