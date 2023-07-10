DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

India’s Priyansh clinches under-21 world champion title in compound archery

Jul 10, 2023, 09:18 pm IST

Dublin: In archery, India’s  Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery. The Indian player defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia by ‘147-141’ men’s U-21 individual final at the  World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland.

Earlier, India’s Aditi Swami had bagged women’s Under-18 title  by defeating  Leann Drake of the USA by ‘ 142-136’. Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India have  won 9 medals including 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze in the event.

