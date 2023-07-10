Know how to quickly edit WhatsApp messages

Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Meta is world’s most popular social media messaging platform. The social media handle recently introduced a feature to edit messages. The latest feature — Edit button — lets WhatsApp users make changes to a message. But there is a certain time limit and one can’t edit the feature at any time.

How to edit messages sent by mistake:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and go to any chat.

Step 2: Just long press on the message that you sent by mistake.

Step 3: You will now get an Edit Message option, which you need to tap on to change the text. Your work is done now.

WhatsApp will give you only a 15-minute window to let you edit your message.