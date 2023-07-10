Recipe to make tender coconut pancake or Karikku Dosa

Here’s a recipe to make tender coconut pancakes:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/4 cup tender coconut flesh, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup tender coconut water

– 1/4 cup milk

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 egg

– 2 tablespoons melted butter

– Additional coconut flesh for topping (optional)

– Maple syrup or honey for serving

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix well.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, melted butter, tender coconut water, and milk until well combined.

3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; it’s okay if there are a few lumps in the batter.

4. Gently fold in the finely chopped tender coconut flesh into the batter.

5. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease it with butter or cooking spray.

6. Pour 1/4 cup of the batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip the pancake and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

7. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more butter or cooking spray to the skillet as needed.

8. Once all the pancakes are cooked, serve them warm with additional tender coconut flesh on top, if desired, and drizzle with maple syrup or honey.

Enjoy your tender coconut pancakes! They are best enjoyed fresh and can be served as a delightful breakfast or brunch option.