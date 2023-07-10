Uneasy calm prevails day after spurt in clashes

On Sunday, no major incidents of violence were reported in any region of Manipur, despite the fact that a ruling BJP MLA said a political solution to the situation would be achievable only after meetings with all stakeholders and the restoration of peace and normalcy. According to official authorities, an unsettling quiet existed in several susceptible locations. The miscreants fired some “speculative” bullets in one location. There were no fatalities or injuries. Separate sessions were held in the state capital of Imphal by civil society organisations and women’s groups in which they reaffirmed their demand that the government revoke the suspension of operations deal it struck with the Kuki militant groups.

They also argued against the Kuki MLAs’ proposal for “separate administration” for the community. According to BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, whatever negotiations the Centre engages in, the “final decision” will come only after consultations with all parties. The announcement came two days after Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka met with leaders of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and the Manipur Tribal Forum in the national capital. “All of us have been assured that Manipur’s territorial integrity will be protected, and that the aspirations of all indigenous people in Manipur will be taken care of,” Singh tweeted.