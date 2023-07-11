For violating religious sentiments, stunt master Kanal Kannan detained in Tamil Nadu

Stunt choreographer ‘Kanal’ Kannan was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in Kanyakumari in relation to an alleged offensive tweet directed at Christianity.

Following a complaint submitted by Austin Bennet, the deputy organiser of the DMK IT Wing, the Cyber Crime Wing police opened an investigation against the office-holder of the pro-Hindu organisation Hindu Munnani on July 1. An official from the DMK said that Kanal Kannan had tweeted a ‘manipulated video’ of a priest dancing with a girl.

He further claimed that Kannan made insulting remarks in an effort to discredit Christianity. Initiating an investigation against Kannan, the Cyber Crime police requested that he report for questioning on July 10 at 10 a.m. Monday at around 7 p.m., after spending several hours being interrogated, Kannan was taken into custody.

According to a PTI report, Kannan was detained for his remarks against rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy last year after receiving a complaint from a Dravidian organisation.