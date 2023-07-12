Bengaluru: MD and CEO of a tech company allegedly murdered by a former employee

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru, the CEO and Managing Director of a technology company were allegedly murdered by a former employee. According to the police, the suspect attacked the two former bosses with a sword inside a flat located in Amrutahalli, a neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.

The victims have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company, according to The Free Press Journal. Sadly, the two victims lost their lives while being transported to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Felix, is currently on the run. It has been reported that Felix had previously left the tech company to pursue his own venture. However, it is believed that he harbored a deep grudge against Phanindra, as Phanindra had vehemently opposed his business practices.

Felix entered the Aeronics office armed with a sword and a knife around 4 PM. He stabbed Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar before fleeing the scene. The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect, who is currently evading capture.