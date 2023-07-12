Hyundai launches Exter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai has launched Exter in the Indian markets. Hyundai has invested 950 crore for the production of Exter. The SUV is available in five attractive trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The all-new Hyundai Exter is offered in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakhs – Rs 9.32 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Interested buyers can book their Exter by making a token payment of Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India. They can also book online through the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ e-commerce portal.

The SUV measures 3815mm in length, 1710mm in width, and 1631mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2450mm. It features Signature-H LED DRLs, striking front and rear skid plates, R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, Sporty Bridge Type roof rails, a dynamic rear spoiler, Signature-H LED tail lamps, and LED turn indicators.

Also Read: Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday

The new SUV comes with an 8.0-inch HD infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity and smartphone integration through Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Other features include a Dashcam with dual cameras, a Smart electric sunroof, a 391L boot space, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Smartphone wireless charger, Type C USB fast charger, footwell lighting, fully automatic temperature control with a digital display, Smart key with a push start button, rear AC vents with power outlets, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and a sporty black 3D pattern finish dashboard.

Hyundai Exter sets a new standard in safety with 40 advanced safety features and 26 standard safety features across all trims. The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard in all variants. It offers three powertrain options: a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with a top power of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm peak torque, available with a 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT; and a 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with a 5-speed manual transmission.