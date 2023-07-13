Islamic New Year: UAE announces official holiday for public sector

Dubai: The Federal Authority of Human Resources in the UAE has announced Islamic New Year holiday for public sector. The authority announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the UAE.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced Islamic New Year holiday for private sector. The authority announced that the same date would be a holiday for private sector. This comes in implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the new Hijri year (Muharram 1) is likely to be on Wednesday, July 19.