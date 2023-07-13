Kejriwal says, Some areas of Delhi may have drinking water crisis

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, stated on Thursday that the nation’s capital may experience a drinking water problem in some places. The Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla Water Treatment Facilities have been closed due to the Yamuna River’s record-high water level.

‘Some places in Delhi could witness a shortage of water because the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla Water treatment plants have been shut down,’ the chief minister said.

Yamuna grew to a startling 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, and it is predicted that it would grow even more by the afternoon. Streets close by, as well as public and private infrastructure, are inundated.

In a previous tweet, Kejriwal urged people not to go to the Yamuna because the water level was constantly rising and spilling onto the neighbouring roads.

The Central Water Commission described it as a ‘extreme situation’ and issued a warning that the water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach 208.75 metres today between 3 and 5 p.m. after which it will remain constant.