Tomato crimes: Gang of three hijacks a truck laden with tomatoes

Given the current situation in India, if any Indian were to participate in the La Tomatina festival in Spain, they would likely prefer to take some tomatoes back home. The reason behind this preference is that tomatoes have become a highly priced commodity in India, with some individuals having to pay around Rs 200 (roughly $2.50) for just one kilogram.

As the prices of tomatoes began to soar, peculiar stories started to emerge, and another bizarre incident has been added to the growing collection.

Allegedly, a gang of three individuals hijacked a truck loaded with tomatoes. According to the police, the thieves hijacked the truck and made their escape, masquerading the incident as an act of road rage.

This occurrence took place in Chikkajala, located in the southern state of Karnataka, India. On Saturday, a farmer named Mallesh, from Chitradurga district, was transporting tomatoes when his truck accidentally bumped into a car, causing damage to its rear-view mirror. The accused individuals were traveling in this car.

A heated argument ensued, during which the accused individuals verbally abused the farmer and the truck driver, demanding a significant amount of money as compensation. Both Mallesh and the driver explained to the accused that they did not possess the required funds and attempted to negotiate with them.

Subsequently, the accused individuals allegedly took control of the truck forcefully and drove away, persistently demanding money. Upon realizing that the farmer did not have any money, the accused forcefully ejected Mallesh and the driver from the vehicle and sped off. The truck was reportedly carrying 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes, with an estimated total value of Rs 200,000 to 300,000 (approximately $2,500 to $3,500).

This is not the first instance of tomato-related crimes. Just last week, a farmer from Hasan District in Karnataka reported the theft of tomatoes worth Rs 2.7 lakh (around $3,000). In another incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, miscreants stole 150 kg of tomatoes from a shop in the Mohana vegetable market. CCTV footage captured the criminals fleeing with six boxes filled with tomatoes.

The shop owner, Hameed, has chosen not to file a formal complaint. However, Rahul Tanwar, the president of the market, has issued a cautionary message to all shopkeepers, urging them to remain vigilant and cautious regarding tomato theft incidents.